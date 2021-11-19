‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ shares Nurgle’s pestilence spreading mechanics

In a blog posted earlier today (November 19), Creative Assembly has detailed the plague based campaign mechanics of the Nurgle faction coming to Total War: Warhammer 3.

When Nurgle arrives in Total War: Warhammer 3, players will take on a different approach to the campaign map, as Nurgle settlements are not constructed but are instead grown. Each building will be at its lowest stage and slowly grow naturally before dying. As each step is reached, new units will be added to the recruitment pool, and further benefits will be gained.

Nurgle armies will also replenish differently than others in Total War: Warhammer 3. Instead of spending time training up new units, Nurgle armies can summon forces instantly. However, when these new forces arrive, they will start damaged and need time to heal up to full.

Upgrades throughout the campaign will mitigate this downside, eventually leading to end game armies that can rapidly replenish their lost troops.

Nurgle also gain access to the Plague Cauldron, a new screen in Total War: Warhammer 3 that is exclusive to the faction. Here players will be able to brew up new plagues and diseases to unleash upon the world. The five starter plagues are available below:

Pox – decreases cycle time for friendly buildings, increases growth for friendly settlements.

Buboes – reduces casualty replenishment rate and increases attrition while under siege within enemy settlements.

Ague – applies attrition to enemy armies and reduces their campaign movement range.

Rot – instead of giving Infections whenever it is spread, adds a unit of Nurglings to your recruitment pool.

Palsy – reduces melee attack of enemy armies.

A plague consists of one of those base ingredients and up to two additional symptoms. Spreading the plagues can be done in two ways. One is to conquer settlements and spread the disease among your servants. Another is to recruit Plague Cultists, a new Total War: Warhammer 3 hero unit that can extend the plagues to neutral or enemy settlements.

