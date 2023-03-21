‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ spotlights Chaos Dwarf villain Drazhoath The Ashen

Creative Assembly has shone a spotlight on Drazhoath The Ashen, a Legendary Lord that’s set to arrive in Total War: Warhammer 3 with its Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs downloadable content.

Details on Drazhoath were revealed today (March 21), with developer Creative Assembly sharing a blog that details how the upcoming faction leader will work.

An exile looking to return as one of the Chaos Dwarfs’ leaders, Drazhoath will be a “proficient” melee fighter with access to sorcery, and will come with a Bale Taurus as a mount.

“He’s equally as daunting outside of battle, too, being an industrial juggernaut and the best in class when it comes to generating armaments and developing settlements,” reads the blog.

The article also went into the Chaos Dwarfs’ campaign experience in more detail. To win their campaign, Chaos Dwarf players will need to “collect and corrupt” four Dwarfen artifacts to build the Great Drill Of Hashut, which will “dig into the fabric of reality” and breach the domain of their god, Hashut.

As for their armies, players will face a limit to how many Chaos Dwarf units they can recruit, meaning some army compositions will rely on the faction’s weaker infantry to remain viable.

However, these unit caps can be raised through the faction’s Hell-Forge mechanic, which can also provide upgrades to the roster.

Finally, Creative Assembly also shared a look at the Infernal Guard — recruitable units of elite infantry who are “stricken by shame and humiliation” and fight to redeem their honour. Infernal Guard come with three variants for recruitment: great weapons, an axe and shield, or fireglaives.

Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs launches on April 13, and will come with two more Legendary Lords alongside Drazhoath.

In other gaming news, Creative Assembly recently announced that it is opening a third studio in Newcastle.