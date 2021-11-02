‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ takes a look at the powerful new magic system

Creative Assembly has shared details on the unique lores of magic that each faction in Total War: Warhammer 3 will have access to, including a first look at the previously-unrevealed factions of Slaanesh and Nurgle.

Through a blog posted yesterday (November 1), fans of upcoming strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3 have learned more about the new magic coming to the game.

The Chaos factions of Tzeentch, Slaanesh and Nurgle all have their unique lores of magic, however the fourth Chaos faction – Khorne – has none, due to the Blood God’s distaste for sorcery.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tzeentch has plenty of spells that focus on damaging enemies, with many spells inflicting a Warpflame debuff. This debuff makes afflicted characters weak to fire damage and reduces their armour, making them the perfect targets for Tzeentch’s ranged-heavy roster.

The lore of Slaanesh – while also very damage heavy – focuses more on slowing down units and stripping their defence away, with one spell preventing victims from moving entirely. Although Slaanesh’s roster is yet to be revealed, this suggests that the faction will – true to the table game – include many fast-moving cavalry units.

Meanwhile, Nurgle’s lore will poison, damage and slow his foes, though one spell in particular will allow friendly soldiers to quickly regenerate health.

The human nation of Cathay will have two lores of magic – Yin and Yang – that favour players who use both in one battle. As well as utilising wind and fire, these lores let players summon units of ancestral warriors and bolster other friendly units.

Finally, Kislev also has two lores – Ice and Tempest. Many of these spells are about slowing down opponents and chipping away with damage over time, with plenty of spells inflicting a frostbite debuff that causes hostile soldiers to move much slower.

Advertisement

While Khorne isn’t present here, last week (October 25) Creative Assembly revealed his faction’s gory campaign mechanics.

In other news, Sega and Microsoft has announced that they will be teaming up to “create new strategy titles”.