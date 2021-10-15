‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ trailer reveals the world of Tzeentch

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer 3 has shared a first look at the faction of Tzeentch, the raven god.

Also known as The Great Conspirator and The Lord of Change, among other names, Tzeentch is one of four daemon-gods and factions that will feature in the upcoming strategy game. Like its predecessors, Total War: Warhammer 3 contains a mix of turn-based strategy and real-time tactics.

The in-engine cinematic trailer revealed today (October 15) shows Tzeentch’s armies, consisting of many powerful spellcasters who can attack from a distance. Meanwhile, flying units like Doom Knights, Burning Chariots and Screamers of Tzeentch, can fly over the battlefield picking and choosing their prey.

Among their ranks is legendary lord Kairos Fateweaver, a twin-headed sorcerer with the power to see the past and future, allowing him to twist destiny to suit his own malevolent purposes. His ability, Staff of Tomorrow, dramatically increases the rate at which he can cast magic, making him a most formidable spellcaster to be feared.

In the campaign of Total War: Warhammer 3, Tzeentch will strive to create tumult and turmoil for its own sake. His factions can perform Changing of the Ways actions to machinate diplomatic situations and manipulate other elements of reality. His followers can also manipulate the Winds of Magic to suit their whims, allowing them to increase or decrease its potency across the mortal world.

More information on the Tzeentch faction can be found on the official Total War blog.

Total War: Warhammer 3 was delayed out of 2021 into early 2022, although this hasn’t prevented publisher Sega from sharing more details to keep fans excited, including Grand Cathay’s first playable appearance in a Warhammer game and a look at how it’s reworking the siege mechanics.

