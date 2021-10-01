‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ trailer showcases Grand Cathay’s unit roster

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer 3 has given fans a comprehensive look at the units of Grand Cathay, showcased in a vicious fight against the forces of Chaos.

Posted earlier today (October 1), the video – titled ‘Enter the world of Grand Cathay’ – manages to reveal the vast host of units that will make up the armies of Grand Cathay in Total War: Warhammer 3.

The trailer shows that Grand Cathay will have a fairly grounded and human-based army roster, though they are led by two Legendary Lords that are shown to transform into dragons in battles.

Units include teams of handgunners that can mount their weapons on full-body shields for cover, as well as more standard crossbow units. The main frontline seems to be held by pike-wielding infantry, though they are heavily supported by a mix of ranged units, fiery artillery pieces and giant living statues.

Cathay will also bring a new line of magic to the series, which is showcased in greater detail in this video. As well as entangling units and using wind to throw them around, one spell visibly manages to reflect a torrent of incoming enemy fire and turn it back on them.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also be to spot more units fielded by Tzeentch, one of the four Chaos gods that will have its own faction in Total War: Warhammer 3. One Reddit user has managed to glimpse a Herald Of Tzeentch in the midst of battle, though Pink Horrors and Forsaken units can also be seen trying to rout Grand Cathay.

However, fans will need to wait a little longer to see the Tzeentch roster properly, as Creative Assembly has confirmed that there will be further Grand Cathay news next week.

In other news, this isn’t the only Warhammer strategy game to get a trailer this week. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has shared a new gameplay trailer, detailing an XCOM-style foray into turn-based warfare.