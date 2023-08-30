‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ will make AI factions “smarter” and less biased

Total War: Warhammer 3‘s patch 4.0 will affect the behaviour of AI factions to heighten the challenge to the player, alongside the launch of the Shadows Of Change expansion tomorrow (August 31).

First and foremost, Total War: Warhammer 3 will release a free Legendary Lord, Aekold Helbrass, and he will be available even for those who haven’t bought Shadows Of Change. Creative Assembly covered all of the upcoming changes in a video on the patch, as well as more than 30 new achievements. Check it out below:

The enemy factions will now use different tactics dependent on the new difficulty scale in Total War: Warhammer 3. “On ‘Very Hard’, the AI will be more aggressive, efficient and focused by picking soft targets, focus fire one unit down if possible, and will not be baited by misfires,” said the studio.

Moreover, settlement maps have been altered to stop the player from deploying inside settlements or within the defending faction’s area. Creative Assembly has also tweaked AI in battle and campaign to accurately reflect the aims of the game and ensure a “smarter” opponent.

“In diplomacy, distance is now more important to the AI which should lead to them dealing less with further away factions,” continued the team. “In strategic behaviours, the AI will be less likely to focus on regions recently captured both offensively and defensively.”

Total War: Warhammer 3‘s patch 4.0 will also allow the AI to make more mistakes and will no longer “place armies just out of reach”, but the studio added that this last fact is determined by the game’s difficulty.

