‘Tower Of Fantasy’ players compensated for long queue times

Developer Hotta Studio is compensating Tower Of Fantasy players for waiting in lengthy queues, among other issues.

Tower Of Fantasy has officially launched but players are currently experiencing long queue times, disconnections due to the high number of people trying to get into the free-to-play game, as well as problems with registering an account (via PCGamesN).

One player took to Twitter and explained that they had been trying to get into Tower Of Fantasy for 25 hours until the servers went down. They provided a screenshot to prove how long they had to wait.

Although most of the major issues are now resolved, mainly the registration issue, Hotta Studio is issuing players compensation today (August 11) for their patience. However, the items are only being sent out to “all Wanderers who registered by August 11 at 23:59 GMT (UTC+0)”.

This includes 300 dark crystals for the server disconnection and queue issues, as well as 300 dark crystals for failed account registration and login issues.

Players will be able to claim their dark crystals by navigating to their in-game mailbox. They should be sent out to players within 24 hours of the announcement but players will have only 14 days to claim the dark crystals.

On top of the compensation, all players who register before midnight on August 17 GMT time, will receive 10 gold nucleus items as thanks for the game reaching “the top of the free games charts in 22 countries before the global version of Tower Of Fantasy was launched.”

Tower Of Fantasy is a free-to-play role-playing game now available on PC, iOS and Android mobile devices. The game has been compared to the massively popular Genshin Impact and features 3D anime-style characters, an open world, and a playable roster. Unlike HoYoverse‘s gacha game, however, Tower Of Fantasy includes full character customisation.

