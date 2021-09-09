Toys For Bob celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘Crash Bandicoot’ with a video

The developer of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Toys For Bob has celebrated the series 25th anniversary with a wholesome video.

The video, which is embedded below, is just one of the many celebrations of the bandicoot’s 25th birthday. It takes a look at some of the games from the franchise’s history, and of course we get another look at the terrifying Crash suit used to promote some of the games.

Co-studio head at Toys For Bob Paul Yan said “he’s saved the day more times than he can count, and earned his spot as one of gaming’s greatest icons.” Whilst the other studio head Avery Lodato added at the end of the video “happy 25th anniversary Crash, we’ll see more of you very soon.”

The 25th anniversary of Crash Bandicoot coincides with the upcoming PlayStation showcase, which will present details on upcoming PS5 games, but there has been no word of a potential Crash 5.

Toys For Bob are now working on the Call Of Duty franchise after Activision brought in every single one of its core studios to work on the series, and whilst this doesn’t directly deconfirm that Toys For Bob is working on more Crash, it makes it somewhat unlikely.

One might call this party a Crash…Bash?…. — Chrexxy (@chris_sgroi) September 7, 2021

None of this has stopped the speculation however, as yesterday the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account teased today’s anniversary by calling it a “certain party”, to which one user replied “one might call this party a Crash…Bash?….”

Crash Bash is now the only Crash Bandicoot game from PS1 not remastered, and whilst there isn’t any confirmation fans are certainly clamouring for it.

In other news, a Twisted Metal game is apparently in the works according to a journalist and other sources and it’s meant to coincide with an upcoming TV show.