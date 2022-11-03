NewsGaming News

Treyarch confirms ‘Modern Warfare 2’ ranked play will arrive in 2023

The company has also announced that 'Vanguard''s ranked play and 'Black Ops Cold War''s league play modes will both be retired

By Sam Moore
A soldier runs across a bridge holding a sniper rifle

Treyarch Studios has confirmed that ranked play will be introduced into Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next year.

The new game, which is the latest instalment in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4PlayStation 5WindowsXbox One and Xbox Series X|S last week (October 28).

Treyarch, who has been behind all of Call Of Duty‘s Black Ops games and worked on ranked play in last year’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard, has confirmed that it is currently developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2.

“Ranked play arrives on Modern Warfare 2 in 2023,” Treyarch tweeted yesterday (November 2), before adding that it is working on “competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, top 250 leaderboard and competitive rewards” with their partners.

“In the meantime, Modern Warfare 2 players can throw down in the CDL Moshpit, arriving at the start of Season 01,” the company added in reference to the start of season one on November 16, which is the same day that Warzone 2 will launch.

“We’ll have more details about what and where you’ll be playing closer to the launch.”

Treyarch added that the imminent introduction of ranked play  means that Vanguard‘s ranked play and Black Ops Cold War‘s league play modes will both be retired, with players urged to “grab their remaining rewards by November 22 in both titles”.

“The success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of ranked play,” Treyarch said. “We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years. We look forward to sharing more soon!”

Earlier this week it was reported that Modern Warfare 2 has become the fastest-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise, and reportedly made over £500million in its opening weekend.

