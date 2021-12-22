Treyarch releases “inclusive” statement a month after studio head resigns

Call Of Duty developer Treyarch has released a statement about moving forward, a month after the studio head left following sexual harassment allegations.

The statement was shared to Twitter yesterday (December 21) and read: “Our goal as a studio is to make awesome games for the world to enjoy. Having the privilege to pursue that endeavour is made possible because of Treyarch’s people: we are a studio comprised of smart. Talented, world-class creative professionals who seek to perform at our best.

“Our culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying,” continues the statement. “As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority. Everyone at Treyarch is drawn to game development because we possess a deep love for the artistry of video games and the magic that can create moments that matter. This is a moment that matters and it starts by being better.”

As we look ahead to 2022, we felt that it was important to share a few thoughts… pic.twitter.com/lWdEaZVN4w — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 21, 2021

This comes just over a month after the Call Of Duty studio head Dan Bunting departed from the studio amid sexual harassment allegations. It was reported that Bunting was the centre of an internal investigation in 2019 over sexual harassment claims from 2017, which Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was apparently aware of. It was further alleged that Kotick intervened and stopped Bunting’s proposed firing at the time.

Activision Blizzard has been marred with allegations over the last few months for harassment and mistreatment, from the very top down. Workers have in fact been striking and staging walkouts in an attempt for change.

