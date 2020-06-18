‘Trial By Felfire’ solo adventure for ‘Hearthstone’ is now live

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new five-chapter solo adventure for Hearthstone, titled ‘Trial By Felfire’, the latest event in its Felfire Festival line-up.

‘Trial By Felfire’ is a story-driven campaign that will allow players assume the role of night elf Aranna Starseeker, who teams up with Demon Hunter Illidan Stormrage to fight the Rusted Legion.

Check out the trailer below.

The Rusted Legion is a new incarnation of the Burning Legion from the Warcraft franchise. It is led by the Warlock Mecha-Jaraxxus, who has used metal implants and technology to create a new army of demons.

By completing the solo adventure, players will be rewarded with a new card back. A special bundle is also available, which contains 20 packs from the ‘Ashes of Outland’ expansion, Aranna Starseeker as a new playable Demon Hunter character in the base game, as well as an Aranna-themed card back.

Next week, the game will launch the ‘Trial By Felfire Challenges’, which will introduce many powerful bosses, including iconic villains from Warcraft such as Kael’thas Sunstrider, Doom Lord Kazzak and Supremus. Players will need to build their own decks and defeat the bosses to earn a golden Kael’thas legendary card.

Last month, Blizzard announced the cancellation of this year’s BlizzCon convention due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In place of BlizzCon 2020, the company is also planning an online event, however, due to the fact that “this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year”.