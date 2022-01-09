‘Triangle Strategy’ has “suggestive innuendo” according to ESRB rating

According to a recent ESRB rating, Square Enix and Team Asano’s upcoming RPG Triangle Strategy will contain “suggestive innuendo” in some of the dialogue.

Releasing on the Nintendo Switch on March 4 this year, the title has received a T for Teen ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) classification for “blood, fantasy violence, language, mild suggestive themes, and use of alcohol”.

The summary reads: “This is a role-playing adventure game in which players follow the story of a nobleman whose kingdom is on the brink of war. As players progress through the narrative, they can interact with characters to gain allies, make dialogue choices, and engage in tactical turn-based combat.

“Presented from a three-quarters-overhead perspective, players position characters on a grid-based area, using weapon strikes and magic to defeat enemy forces,” the rating continues. “Battles are accompanied by cries of pain, impact sounds, and screen-shaking effects. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a character with a pool of blood underneath his body; a character killed by an arrow; a character executed off-screen.

“Some female characters are designed in outfits with moderate amounts of cleavage; the dialogue contains some suggestive innuendo (e.g., “You really must use your head more often. The one atop of your shoulders, that is”; “You seem like an honest man. I will thoroughly enjoy laying you down….hahaha.”). The game contains some references to wine, ale, and getting “tipsy” in dialogue; a drunk character is depicted slurring his speech, hiccupping, then passing out. The word “sh*te” is heard in the game.”

Triangle Strategy development is by Tomoya Asano, who produced the Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler games. It looks like this upcoming title is taking cues from both games.

A demo for the upcoming title is available on the Nintendo eShop, so players can try the game out for a couple of hours before even thinking about paying for it.

