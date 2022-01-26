‘Triangle Strategy’ introduces one of its characters with a fiery trailer

A new Triangle Strategy trailer has introduced new character Frederica Aesfrost.

Frederica is one of the playable characters available in Triangle Strategy, and is engaged to the protagonist, Serenoa Wolffort. Frederica appears to be a very forlorn character, with some of her dialogue being very despondent. She is the daughter of King Gustadolph of the Aesfrost kingdom, though she is more loyal to the Glenbrook kingdom where Serenoa hails from.

The trailer also introduces Frederica’s siblings Thalas and Erika, who dislike their sister for a variety of reasons including the fact she inherited their mother’s pink hair. It also shows off Frederica’s tutor Geela Breisse, and the general of the Aesfrosti army, Avlora.

Frederica is directly involved in the conflict between Aesfrost and Glenbrook in Triangle Strategy, and her relationship with both sides acts as a factor in her decision making. One of the choices players will be faced with is choosing between the freedom of the Roselle, Frederica’s people, or the safety of the Wolffort domain.

Also shown off in the Triangle Strategy trailer is how you can prepare for battle at the Wolffort encampment. You can acquire supplies, or train up your characters to make them stronger for future fights.

Last month, Nintendo released a similar trailer introducing one of the other playable characters, Roland.

Triangle Strategy will be available on March 4, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

