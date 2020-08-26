Trippy new ‘Borderlands 3’ DLC announced, set for September release

The trippy fourth campaign add-on for Borderlands 3 has been revealed, and is set to arrive on September 10.

Titled Psycho Krieg And The Fantastic Fustercluck, the campaign expansion will see players dive into the mind of the psychotic Krieg. At the same time, scientist Patricia Tannis was begun testing a theory that the Psychos in the Borderlands universe were driven mad by the knowledge of the mythical “Vaulthalla”, which Krieg likely holds the key to.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

Per a press release from publisher 2K Games, the DLC pack follow Krieg as he tries to “process his traumatic memories by blasting his inner demons to bits, and try not to succumb to lunacy inside Krieg’s fractured mindscapes”.

Players will also encounter a number of familiar – albeit twisted versions – faces in Krieg’s warped mind including Maya the Siren from Borderlands 2, plus dark versions of Brick, Bloodwing and Lilith from the original Borderlands game.

The new campaign, seasonal gear and cosmetics will only be available if players have purchased a season pass or purchase the DLC separately. However, all Borderlands 3 players will get an increased level cap, bumping it up to 65. This will be the last level cap increased for the foreseeable future, says developer Gearbox Software.

Borderlands 3 is an action role-playing first-person shooter video game, and is the fourth entry in the game’s franchise. The game was released in September 2019, and is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac and Google Stadia.

In other 2K Games news, the company has revealed the complete roster for this year's WWE arcade brawler, WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The upcoming game will feature 70 playable characters at launch, with over 60 additional wrestlers being released in a future update. WWE 2K Games is set for a September 18 release.