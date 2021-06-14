Turn-based time loop shooter ‘Lemnis Gate’ gets a release date

Brand new turn-based team shooter Lemnis Gate is bringing its multi-layered and complex timeline-based PVP to consoles and PC later this year.

Four-dimensional turn-based shooter game Lemnis Gate received a release date of August 3 during last night’s (June 13) PC Gaming Show at E3

Each game plays out over five turns, with each turn taking 25 seconds. Players take alternating turns to tackle the same 25 seconds of time, placing objectives, using abilities, killing opponents, and generally messing with causality in a major way.

Check out the Beta announcement trailer below:

Lemnis Gate will let players take control of one of seven different operatives, each with their own abilities. According to developer Ratloop Games, abilities will include area denial thanks to toxic weapons, turret deployment, and kinetic boosters allowing for speedy maneuvering.

Unlike other competitive shooters, the turn-based nature of Lemnis Gate means that games are played out either 1v1 or 2v2. Game modes include Retrieve XM where players “scramble to collect exotic matter”, “Domination, which is about competing to capture zones” and finally “Seek & Destroy, where you attempt to wreck your opponent’s Resistors”

PC players will have a chance to play an upcoming open beta of Lemnis Gate on Steam, but the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Game Pass at launch.

It is currently available to pre-order on the platform of your choice via the game’s official site.

