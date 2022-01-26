Twenty One Pilots’ concert was one of ‘Roblox’’s most popular events in 2021

Roblox have shared their 2021 report, revealing that the game has grown from 32.6 million daily active users in 2020, to 50 million.

It’s also been revealed that their Twenty One Pilots concert experience was one of the most popular events of the year.

Available to watch over one weekend in September, the Twenty One Pilots experience was “a pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology” released to promote their 2021 album ‘Scaled And Icy’.

Advertisement

In-game events from Poppy and Tai Verdes followed later in the year. The Gucci Gardens experience and NIKELAND also made the top five events among those that attracted over 30 per cent of over 17s, alongside Twenty One Pilots and The Fashion Awards 2021.

Elsewhere in the report, it was revealed that 26,953 experiences reached 100k or more visits while 107,737 experiences reached 10k or more visits. The average Roblox player interacted with 40 unique experiences throughout 2021.

Brookhaven, a place where you can “hang out with like-minded people” while exploring and living in a virtual city, was the most popular experience in Roblox, racking up 12.2 billion visits in 2021, compared to just two billion in 2020 when it launched.

“2021 was a great year for the Brookhaven team and we enjoyed putting out new creative content for our players,” said Wolfpaq, the father-and-son behind Brookhaven. “Thank you Roblox for providing this unique environment that supports small developers like us. To say we are truly grateful to the players and community for helping make Brookhaven so successful is an understatement. We are humbled by the support we have received. We look forward to what the upcoming year will bring.”

Elsewhere, the report says that their fastest-growing userbase was the 17-24 market and the number of new female creators using Roblox Studio for the first time grew 353% year over year — compared to 323% growth for new male creators.

Advertisement

2021 wasn’t all good news for Roblox though. It was reported that Roblox contains a real money stock market aimed at children according to an investigative video by People Make Games.

It follows claims from earlier in 2021 that Roblox is exploiting its players, the majority of them children under the age of 16.

The investigative video explores just how “shockingly small” that wealth is given back to the user-developers trying to monetise their games and alleges that the platform is designed to “turn its young users into workers”.