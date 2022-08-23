Twitch is changing its partner agreement to allow simultaneous streaming

Twitch has updated the policy behind its partner and affiliate exclusivity guidelines, now allowing these creators to make certain types of live content for other platforms.

The streaming platform updated its Partner Exclusivity FAQ section on the Twitch website, which says that partners can now stream more live content to different rival social media and streaming platforms.

Partners can stream from elsewhere immediately after their Twitch stream ends, as the website says: “Once your Twitch live streams end, you may live stream elsewhere immediately.”

Advertisement

Twitch has also changed its policy on partners that do simultaneous streaming, although not entirely. Partners can now simultaneously stream on “short form” and mobile service platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

That said, simultaneous streaming to web-based Twitch-like platforms akin to YouTube and Facebook is still not allowed, with Twitch citing a “sub-optimal experience for your community” as its reasoning for the rule. Partners can still advertise their other platforms in their Twitch panels and during their streams, and also promote their Twitch channel on any other platform as well.

Elsewhere, TwitchCon recently backtracked and enforced a mask mandate at this year’s event following community backlash.

“We’ve heard from many of you that you want a safer TwitchCon, so we’re updating our policy,” said Twitch in a Tweet. “Masks will be required indoors, as well as either proof of vaccination or a negative covid test. Let’s make the ultimate squad up safe and accessible for everyone.”

This was then followed by Faze Clan’s Nickmercs promoting their own maskless event with no vaccine mandates.

Advertisement

In other news, a release date for Sonic Frontiers appears to have leaked via a Japanese trailer ahead of a reveal for the game at Gamescom Opening Night Live later today.