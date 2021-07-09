Twitch streamer Adin Ross receives a ban for using phone while driving

Streamer Adin Ross has been banned from Twitch after a recent stream displayed him using his phone while driving.

In a tweet addressing the ban, Ross states that he believes the ban is permanent, further saying “I’m so sorry I feel horrible”.

Just got banned in twitch. I think it’s a perm guys … this is not good AT ALL. I was at a red light during my irl stream and I read chat off of my phone. I am 100% in the wrong I’m so sorry. Idk when I’m gonna be back tho … I’m shaking rn I’m so sorry I feel horrible — adin (@adinross) July 8, 2021

Advertisement

In the tweet, Ross claims he was “at a red light” when he used his phone, however certain replies which include clips of the stream seem to show him repeatedly checking his phone while the car moves.

Following up with a stream on Instagram Live, Ross repeats that he is “really sorry” and admits that the ban is “100% my fault, it’s literally nobody else’s fault but me – it’s actually my fault.”

Was the red light moving with you???💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/PKSmZWqIGB — ✨Lxvely✨ᴺᴹ (@Dxddys_Gvlore) July 8, 2021

On the Twitch community guidelines, it’s stated that streamers “must respect all applicable local, national, and international laws while using our service” and warns that “any content or activity featuring, encouraging, offering or soliciting illegal activity is prohibited.”

As Dot Esports notes, Ross isn’t the first streamer to receive a ban for phone use while driving – fellow Twitch streamer Jake “Jake’n’Bake” Abramson received a seven-day ban back in March for acting similarly.

Abramson tweeted about the situation before Ross received his ban, voicing that although it was “not anything personal towards the streamer involved”, he wanted to point out “inconsistencies on Twitch in regards to moderation”.

Advertisement

Dexerto reports that this suspension is the fourth time Ross has been banned, with previous offences including nudity and homophobic remarks.

In other news, another banned Twitch streamer – Jenelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres – has decided to sell her previous Twitch clips as NFT videos in an effort to make money. On the same day that her first clips were listed for sale, she announced that every single one had already sold out.