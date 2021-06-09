Singaporean Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty has denied accusations of conning multiple men in a money-making scam.

The young streamer had already been banned twice in recent months when a phone call was leaked to YouTube by an anonymous source, claiming that the audio recorded her admitting she had been involved in a series of love scams.

But the 18-year-old streamer, who has over 214,000 followers on Twitch, has denied the story as “false and staged” and says she has reported it to the police.

In the recorded call posted on YouTube, the woman claiming to be Kiarakitty says: “I know guys when they’re lonely, and when they don’t have a good family situation, they are very vulnerable, so I just know what kind of people to target.”

“I’ll ask them how’s life and let them open up, and when they open up, that’s when I know that I can take something from them.”

In the recording, the woman admits to scamming seven men – one of which she claims to have scammed for more than S$30,000 (£16,000).

“After he told me that he had some savings he got from national service – he signed up as a soldier and when he signed up he got some bonus, he got like, over S$30,000 from it – and I managed to scam everything off [him]. I took everything off [him]. I took all his freaking savings.”

Responding in a recent Instagram post, Kiaraakitty wrote: “Hi everyone, I heard some rumors about me, just to let you all know is false and staged.”

“Is so ridiculous that I made a police report and currently waiting for the police before I can let you all know what happens. Thank you so much for all your support and love to me.” There is currently no update about the police involvement.