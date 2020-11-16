Twitch streamers are getting DMCA strikes for in-game sound effects

Multiple Twitch streamers have reported being banned or receiving DMCA strikes over in-game sound effects.

Twitch users have recently taken to social media to reveal that content had been muted, deleted or even had their accounts banned entirely for in-game sound effects. It’s the latest in a wave of DMCA-related bans and strikes to take place on the popular platform.

The sounds effects that have reportedly violated DMCA regulations include grandfather clock chimes from Emily Wants To Play, gusts of wind in World Of Warcraft, police sirens in Persona 5, and bird and insect noises in Hitman: Blood Money.

Check out a number of tweets below.

so come to find out my Emily wants to play VR stream ended up getting muted because of the grandfather clock in the game….. this dmca shit is ridiculous! @TwitchSupport pic.twitter.com/nJiUw87atE — Jay Yamilton (@YamiltonJay) November 13, 2020

I got a copyright claim on Hitman: Blood Money because of the bird and insect noises in A Vintage Year. — Bad Creature (@SL128T) November 12, 2020

You muted me for a police siren in Persona 5. Should we turn off game sound effects too based on that advise then? >¦( pic.twitter.com/zZLY4ZFaQv — Ominous Bagel (@OminousBagel) November 12, 2020

How can wind gusts be copyrighted is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/Ebz2WZOg3p — michalronin (@michalroninnerd) November 10, 2020

Twitch has since put out a new statement regarding in-game sound effects, apologizing for making an “upsetting situation even worse”. It added: “Answers to questions on such a complicated topic deserve more complete responses […] We’re gathering all your questions and appreciate you continuing to reach out.”

Read the full statement below:

We’re very sorry that this made an upsetting situation even worse. Answers to questions on such a complicated topic deserve more complete responses and we'll do that in our FAQ. We’re gathering all your questions and appreciate you continuing to reach out. https://t.co/V7lytZ9dCT https://t.co/47O0JrmAMS — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 13, 2020

The latest ban wave comes less than a week after Twitch issued an apology to users for the ongoing situation, its poor communication with streamers and handling of the matter. While the statement did state that in-game soundtracks could violate DMCA regulations, nothing was said of in-game sound effects.

In its original apology, Twitch had encouraged streamers to delete any copyrighted material from their archives and noted that several tools are being worked on to prevent such troubles in the future. However, the company did not explain what constitutes a DMCA violation or the penalties they carry.

Popular streamers who have been affected by the ban waves include major Fortnite and Minecraft streamer, FaZe Clan’s John “Cizzorz” Cizek, was banned from Twitch with no apparent warning early last week.