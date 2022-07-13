Twitch to reduce its payout threshold later this month

Twitch is reducing the payout threshold for streamers by half starting July 15.

The threshold, which was previously $100 (roughly £83), is now down to $50 (approximately £41) according to a new post on the official Twitch website. This means creators will be paid more frequently, and will be especially useful for smaller streamers who don’t receive as many donations, with Twitch anticipating “over 70,000 Creators will see more regular payouts once this is fully rolled out”.

“This phased rollout will be available to Partners and Affiliates as we introduce the new minimum country-by-country”, the post reads, with the $50 threshold rolling out in Argentina, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Taiwan on July 15. More countries will be added until November.

The post continues to read, “This lower $50 threshold is one important step towards creating a faster, easier payout experience. One day, we’d love for you to wrap up your stream and already have the money you earned from that stream in your wallet.” Additionally, it promises to let people know once they’re eligible for the lower threshold, and is doing it “month-by-month to ensure we do this correctly and can support the needs of Creators everywhere while we do it”.

The minimum is available through ACH/direct deposit, eCheck/local bank, PayPal, and check, however, “Processing wire transfer payouts will still require a $100 minimum due to transfer fees”. There’s an additional help article attached at the bottom of the post to answer any other questions or concerns. Feedback on the change can also be left on Twitch UserVoice.

