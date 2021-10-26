Two base game updates for ‘The Sims 4’ are in development

EA has confirmed that no new Sims 4 expansion pack will release before the end of 2021, but two updates are in development.

As spotted by Simsvip, the Global Community Manager for The Sims – who goes by SimGuruFrost on Twitter – has confirmed that The Sims 4 content road map that was released earlier this year will cover October through to December.

“The Season of Selves covers October, November, and December,” they said on Twitter, responding to a fan’s question about the content timeframe. This suggests that players cannot expect a brand new expansion to launch before the end of the year, though several smaller updates will likely release instead.

We still have two base game updates we have yet to talk about… — LlamaGuruFrost 🦙 (@SimGuruFrost) October 21, 2021

In addition, SimGuruFrost also confirmed in another tweet that “two base game updates” are currently in development that the team “have yet to talk about”. It’s unconfirmed at this time what those two updates will be, but it’s possible to be another Kit Pack or Stuff Pack that will feature much smaller downloadable content.

Last month, EA released a massive update for The Sims 4 that added over 1,200 colour variants to 149 base game items. Now many of the clashing wood varieties that bugged a lot of players have been aligned to match, while new colours for windows, cabinets, curtains, and flooring have also been introduced.

To celebrate, EA also released two DLC kits called Fashion Street and Incheon Arrivals, as well as free clothing and hairstyle options to the game.

