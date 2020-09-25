Check out two new local multiplayer modes for ‘Crash Bandicoot 4’

Two new local multiplayer modes for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time have been revealed ahead of the game’s release on October 2.

The local multiplayer modes were revealed exclusively by IGN, and detail what players can expect when the highly anticipated game launches next weekend. The modes will support between two to four players, but will not permit online play for the time being.

Crash Bandicoot 4’s the competitive multiplayer aspect is called Bandicoot Battle Mode, and will include two games: Checkpoint Race and Crate Combo. Checkpoint Race is a series of races across multiple checkpoint crates in a single level, while Crate Combo combines the racing element of Checkpoint Race, with the added feature of smashing the most crates to be crowned the victor.

Advertisement

On the other hand, if being cooperative is more your style, Crash Bandicoot 4 will also feature a co-op mode called Pass N. Play Mode. It will let up to four players journey through the game’s campaign mode. Players will be able to take on regular campaign levels, or special N. Verted levels.

The multiplayer modes will let gamers choose between four characters: Crash, Coco, Fake Crash, and the debuting Fake Coco. There are currently no plans for online leaderboards for either co-op or competitive modes of the game.

In other Crash Bandicoot 4 news, Activision released a final gameplay trailer for the game earlier this week, which outlines the new worlds, abilities and playable characters that players will be able to take control of.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to release on PS4 and Xbox One on October 2. It is currently unclear if the games will be made available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this year.