‘Two Point Campus’ is coming to PC and consoles in 2022

SEGA has announced that the sequel to the time management sim Two Point Hospital is coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

Two Point Campus will task the player with building and running their own university campus environment, where decisions will shape the lives of the students they enrol along with the staff they hire.

For the first time, players will be able to build outdoors and develop their very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings, as well as lay down dorm rooms, pathways, hedgerows and more.

Further, the characters of Two Point County will have different priorities when it comes to education, meaning students on the university campus will be able to engage in a range of “unusual courses” such as Knight School, where they’ll learn jousting and practice in “the noble art of chivalry”.

Another course that will be included is Gastronomy, for “the less martially inclined” where students will be able to collaborate on various “oversized culinary delights”, such as gigantic pizzas and pies.

Additionally, in Two Point Campus players will need to nurture their students and explore their personalities in order to fulfil all their wants and needs. Surrounding them with friends to help them develop relationships, as well as engaging in extracurricular activities like gigs, societies, and sports will make student campus life more balanced.

Gary Carr, co-founder and creative director at Two Point Studios said: “We hope that the incredible Two Point community will love all the new creative freedom that Two Point Campus will bring and that new players will be intrigued by its setting and the quirky world we’re trying to build, packed with our trademark humour and charm.”

Two Point Hospital released in 2018 for PC has received a dedicated player base since. Two Point Campus has yet to receive an official release date.

In May, Two Point Campus was leaked on the Microsoft Store which revealed the sequel’s theme and building mechanics but was later removed.

