‘Ubisoft All-Star Blast’ is a ‘Bomberman’ battle royale with famous faces

Ubisoft has announced Ubisoft All-Star Blast, a Bomberman-like battle royale that features characters taken from all over the Ubisoft catalogue.

First revealed yesterday (August 11), Ubisoft All-Star Blast has received a gameplay trailer that showcases which characters players can use within the game.

There are plenty of recognisable faces in the game – including Rayman, Eivor from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Vaas from Far Cry 3 and more. The game revolves around being the last player left standing in a shrinking circle, using Bomberman-style gameplay to make a path to the centre and beat other players.

The trailer description states:

“Legendary heroes of Ubisoft are gearing up for a momentous battle! Dive into vast battle royale arenas and take on up to 99 other players in classic & exclusive arcade party gaming modes. Build up your all-star collection of legendary characters from all acclaimed Ubisoft universes, and enhance your favourite heroes to gain advantage on the battlefield!”

The game has not received a warm welcome from the gaming community. As it stands, the trailer has been disliked over 1200 times, with only 500 likes. Many of the comments note that microtransactions seem heavily prevalent in the game, and uses characters that Ubisoft has not made a full game for in a while. Many commenters seem similarly unimpressed that the game mechanics are near-identical to those in Bomberman, which the trailer does not mention.

The game is free-to-play and can be played through browsers here.

In other Ubisoft news, Rainbow Six Siege has confirmed that the next operation will be titled Crystal Guard, and has further teased a reveal for the next operator. While fans can get a first look at the upcoming character now, the teaser states that a full reveal will arrive later today (August 12).