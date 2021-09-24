Ubisoft allegedly sent a DMCA takedown to GeForce Now leaker

A list of leaked games datamined from the GeForce Now service has been taken down, with the poster claiming Ubisoft sent a DMCA for its removal.

This list contained games that had not yet been announced, and some of them appeared to have placeholder names. Some games, however, had been released by the time the list came out. At the time, NVIDIA said the list was a placeholder used for internal testing and speculation.

The data miner Pavel Djundik has said that Ubisoft has sent them a DMCA notice to take down the list. Eurogamer has confirmed that the list is currently unavailable.

As a result of Ubisoft choosing to remove the list, it has led to speculation that the entries from the publisher have some legitimacy as such fans have done some digging and have guessed what they represent.

Project ORLANDO appears to be unreleased DLC for The Crew 2. Project Meteor could be a new DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Ubisoft sent me a DMCA to take down my gist. — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) September 23, 2021

Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be receiving its discovery tour. The previous two entries in the series each got their discovery tour modes, allowing players to travel through the carefully researched worlds of the assassins creed games and get more detail on the natural world history and inspiration.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age will launch on October 19 and is free for all who own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

A standalone version will also be available on launch for PC players. Ubisoft is aiming for an early 2022 release for the consoles standalone versions.

Discovery tour is described as a non-violent interactive learning experience that will have more narrative focus than the previous versions and allow players to “step into the shoes of Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters from the time while living out their stories and adventures and interacting with the world around them.”

