Ubisoft announces a new release date for ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’

The highly anticipated Watch Dogs: Legion has received a new release date and fans won’t have to wait long.

Ubisoft‘s upcoming open-world adventure will be released on October 29 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. An enhanced version will also be coming to next-gen consoles, with a free upgrade through Smart Delivery that will boast ray-tracing graphical effects.

Watch Dogs: Legion was originally intended to hit systems back in March, however was delayed to allow the team more time to focus on polishing the title.

Alongside the announcement, Ubisoft showcased a lengthy gameplay trailer during its Ubisoft Forward stream. The story is set in London and after an attack the city is put into lockdown by a group known as Albion. Players will be tasked to build a resistance and take back London.

The main gameplay feature for Watch Dogs: Legion is the ability to play as any character within the world. Any non-playable character (NPC) can be recruited and each come packed with their own skill set.

A mission set around infiltrating Albion’s headquarters based in The Tower Of London was the main focus on the trailer. It was here players got a glimpse at how various characters will be able to tackle the mission. A construction worker can use their tools as weapons, while a drone expert comes fully equipped with an array of gadgets to survey the area and attack enemies. Missions can even be tackled discreetly as players can recruit Albion members to infiltrate restricted areas.

Check out the full gameplay trailer below:

Ubisoft Forward was a look at the company’s future, highlighting upcoming games such as an in-depth gameplay reveal of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and a first-look at the recently announced Far Cry 6. Both games also informed viewers of a release date.

Microsoft will be hosting its own event next week titled Xbox Games Showcase, and will provide a first-look at many upcoming Xbox Series X games, including campaign footage from Halo: Infinite and new gameplay for Psychonauts 2.