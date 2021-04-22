Ubisoft announces podcast and graphic novel series for ‘Assassin’s Creed’

Ubisoft has announced a number of new projects for its Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The video game developer and publisher took to its official website on Wednesday, April 21 to announce the new projects. The projects will see the franchise venture into different forms of media outside of video games, such as novels, podcasts and graphic novels.

The new projects will be split into three categories: Classics, Chronicles and Originals. Classics will tell stories adapted directly from the games, while Chronicles will tell new stories featuring familiar protagonists and established characters from the franchise.

Originals, on the other hand, will tell all new stories will new characters and environment settings and time periods.

Among the new forms of media being explored for the franchise are webtoons, podcasts, Chinese comic books known as manhuas, Japanese mangas, and even illustrative books for children, which see a crossover between Assassin’s Creed and the beloved Mister Men and Little Miss series.

The announced podcast, titled Turbulence In The Ming Dynasty, will feature professional voice actors portraying characters in the immersive story.

In October last year, Ubisoft teamed up with Dark Horse Comics to publish an Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla prequel comic book series, titled Song Of Glory. The three-issue tale follows Viking warrior Eivor, who “observes a village raided by a neighbouring kingdom” and seizes the attack in her own favour.

In other Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news, Ubisoft announced last week that the game’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, has been delayed for two weeks and will release in mid-May instead of at the end of April.