Ubisoft announces release date for ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ DLC

Ubisoft has announced the release date for Myths Of The Eastern Realm, the second of three planned DLC packs for Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Per an announcement via the official Ubisoft website, Myths Of The Eastern Realm is scheduled to arrive on March 25. The DLC will introduce to the world of Immortals Fenyx Rising a new open world inspired by Chinese mythology centering around a new hero, Ku.

Myths Of The Eastern Realm will be available as part of the game’s Season Pass – which comes with previous DLC A New God, and will include the third DLC The Lost Gods when it releases. Alternatively, players can purchase the DLC separately or via a Ubisoft+ subscription.

The first DLC, A New God, is available now and presents a brand new trial for Fenyx to endure. Olympos Palace is now available to explore as Fenyx attempts to appease the Gods through various trials utilising all-new gameplay mechanics.

Upon successful completion of the trials, Fenyx will be able to unlock four new upgrades for existing abilities, and a new gear set. The gear set will provide the player with an array of perks to assist them, including the ability to perform additional jumps.

In other Ubisoft news, the studio has announced that the multiplayer modes for Watch Dogs: Legion on PC have been delayed indefinitely. The online modes were supposed to launch this month, but are being put on hold due to “an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs”.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the Xbox, PlayStation and Google Stadia versions of Tactical Ops have been causing games to crash. As such the Multiplayer released on March 9, while Tactical Ops will be released on March 23.