Ubisoft CEO announces “structural shift” to combat workplace toxicity

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has promised changes within the company that will see a “transformation” of its human resources processes and accountability among managers.

In a new internal letter from Guillemot, which has since been published on the Ubisoft website, Guillemot addressed the company’s history of workplace toxicity that has been brought to light in the past couple of weeks. Guillemot’s new statement comes days after another internal letter where he pledged to change in the company’s culture.

“The situations that some of you have experienced or witnessed are absolutely not acceptable,” Guillemot wrote. “No one should ever feel harassed or disrespected at work, and the types of inappropriate behavior we have recently learned about cannot and will not be tolerated.”

“To those of you who have spoken up or have supported colleagues, I want to be clear: you are heard, and you are helping drive necessary change within the company,” he added. “We have significant work to do to improve the ways in which we operate and collaborate, and I am personally committed to ensuring we make these fundamental changes. They need to be profound, and we need to implement them quickly at all levels of the organization.”

To facilitate these changes, Guillemot is appointing Lidwine Sauer, formerly a projects director in Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab, as head of workplace culture. Sauer, who will report directly to Guillemot, is “empowered to examine all aspects of our company’s culture and to suggest comprehensive changes that will benefit all of us”.

Guillemot also said that Ubisoft will begin holding employee listening sessions and global employee surveys. The listening sessions will function as places for upper management to listen to feedback both good and bad.

Ubisoft has also set up an online confidential alert system that allows internal and external individuals to file reports of harassment, discrimination and other inappropriate behaviors, according to Guillemot. The filing system is being hosted by third-party platform Whispli and will be reviewed by a committee of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and legal experts.

Finally, Guillemot said Ubisoft is seeking an external consulting firm to review and improve the company’s policies and procedures, as well as creating a new Head of Diversity and Inclusion position to ameliorate diversity across the company, especially at the upper management levels.