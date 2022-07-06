Ubisoft confirms multi-game showcase for September

Ubisoft has confirmed a showcase for September where it will reveal news on “multiple” games.

Set to air Saturday, September 10 at 8pm BST, the showcase will be available to view on Twitch, Youtube and via Ubisoft’s own website and will feature “updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world”.

The Ubisoft Forward event will be preceded by a dedicated Skull & Bones spotlight showcase, which will take place this week (June 7) and will give players their first proper look at gameplay and hopefully, a firm release date after multiple delays.

Save these dates! ☠ Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight | July 7

🎮 Ubisoft Forward | September 10 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 5, 2022

Following the cancellation of E3 2022, Ubisoft announced it would not host a dedicated showcase to run alongside last month’s Summer Game Fest.

However, the company had previously confirmed it will “unveil the future of Assassin’s Creed during a very special event,” in September.

Not much is known about exactly what the future will involve but last year, Ubisoft confirmed Assassin’s Creed Infinity was in development. Infinity will be a live-service version of the series, but hasn’t been given a release window as of yet and will apparently follow another Assassin’s Creed title.

In other Ubisoft news, last week the company announced plans to bring awareness to climate change and climate-related issues using in-game events within Riders Republic and Skull & Bones.

Ubisoft has also announced a partnership with marine conservation organisations “to show players that their in-game actions can have a meaningful impact on the oceans that have inspired their game world. We hope that this further instils in our players greater motivation to take part in real-world community challenges that reward humanity.” To find out more about Playing4ThePlanet, head here.

