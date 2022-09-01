Ubisoft delays plans to shut down online services for older games

Ubisoft has announced that its plan to decommission online services for several older games has been pushed back for a month, giving players longer to activate their single-player downloadable content (DLC).

While today (September 1) was originally meant to be the day that Ubisoft removed online services for titles including Far Cry 3 and five Assassin’s Creed games, the studio has pushed that date back to October 1.

“Over the last month, our teams have been hard at work exploring what is possible to reduce disruption,” shared Ubisoft in a blog post. “As a result, we moved the decommission date from September 1 to October 1, and the single-player DLC of several games on PC – Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 release), Far Cry 3 and Splinter Cell Blacklist – will be available to download and keep before that date.”

Ubisoft went on to clarify that Anno 2070 – one of the games originally scheduled to be decommissioned – will still be playable online. That’s due to developers at Ubisoft Mainz working to replace the game’s older online systems and bring the game across to 64bit, in an update that will go live on September 7.

As for Assassin’s Creed, a separate blog has clarified that all single-player DLC will remain available on consoles past October 1, while PC players will need to activate their DLC before October 1 if they want it to remain playable.

While the vast majority of decommissions have been pushed back to October, Ubisoft notes that its 2019 game Space Junkies will “continue with its planned decommission,” which is still scheduled for September 1.

Earlier in the week, Ubisoft revealed a release date for Rocksmith+, an educational game for guitarists that will release in September. The title will include over 5000 songs at launch, including tracks from The Clash and Alicia Keys.