Ubisoft discontinues ‘Far Cry 6’ support, aside from online services

The developers of Far Cry 6 have announced that the game will no longer receive any support from Ubisoft, aside from the maintenance of its online servers.

“Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight,” said Ubisoft in a post to X. “Your adventures can continue in Yara without interruption of online services. However, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.

“We appreciate your passion, creativity and love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud.”

Several reports earlier this year alleged that Far Cry 7 is in development and that it would be an extraction-based shooter set in the Alaskan wilderness.

As well as that, there is apparently a multiplayer Far Cry entry that is separate to Far Cry 7, though it’s not known which of Ubisoft’s studios are working on these two titles.

NME‘s review of the game’s “brainless violence” awarded it four out of five stars with praise paid to Far Cry 6‘s flexibility and the perfection of its formula.

“A taut opening sequence shows that Ubisoft has a decent idea of what a tense shooter – one that really makes you feel the fear and outrage of fighting under a despot – could actually mean, but after this shocking sequence, Ubisoft lightens up the tone and never really tries from this point on,” said Jake Tucker.

Far Cry 6 got three expansions that retold the stories of villains from earlier in the series – Vaas: Insanity, Pagan: Control and Joseph: Collapse.

After that, Lost Between Worlds added an alien invasion to the island with rifts that took players to alternate dimensions as they attempted to save humanity.

