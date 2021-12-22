Ubisoft doubles down on NFTs for some reason

Ubisoft plans to continue to pursue NFTs, despite the hugely negative backlash to the Ubisoft Quartz system, it recently announced.

In a new interview with cryptocurrency blog Decrypt, the publisher discussed the fan backlash to the Quartz reveal and called it a “major change” for fans.

“We have received a lot of feedback since the announcement, and we hear both the encouragement and the concerns,” said Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain technical director. “We understand where the sentiment towards the technology comes from, and we need to keep taking it into consideration every step of the way.”

Genevois went on to say: “This experiment is meant to understand how the value proposition of decentralization can be received and embraced by our players. We know it is a major change that will take time, but we will stay true to our three principles.”

Ubisoft’s Quartz initiative appears to have flopped, at least initially. According to new data, only 15 NFT items have been sold.

This comes from Liz Edwards on Twitter, who shared images of the Ubisoft Quartz store (which is not available in the UK, as the link leads to a dead page). According to Edwards, who looked at the two third party marketplaces available, there were only 15 total sales, with zero yesterday (December 19) on one of the sites as well.

how are the ghost recon NFTs doing? I looked at the 2 3rd party marketplaces the Quartz site links and there seems to be… 15 sales total? 0 in the last day on 1 site? am i reading this right? pic.twitter.com/rWxvEW3Nrh — Liz Edwards (@lizaledwards) December 20, 2021

Edwards also notes that there appears to be around 2256 NFTs created for Ubisoft Quartz, which means that less than one per cent of the NFTs have been purchased since the service launched.

