Ubisoft drops new ‘Immortals: Fenyx Rising’ trailer, Stadia demo out now

Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for Immortals Fenyx Rising, alongside a limited-time demo for Google Stadia owners.

The latest open-world adventure from the company is set to be a new intellectual property and the beginning of a new franchise. Inspired heavily by Greek mythology, the story follows the protagonist Fenyx, who has been gifted extraordinary abilities by the gods and is aiming to rid the world of ferocious mythical monsters.

Immortals Fenyx Rising’s latest trailer gives gamers an insight into the plot driving the game, along with the tone, as Prometheus and Zeus will narrate and bicker whilst the trailer plays out. The world is being controlled by the evil titan Typhon, who has captured the gods of the realm. In comes Fenyx, who players will control and help rid the land of evil.

Alongside the story details, Ubisoft is also releasing a limited-time Google Stadia demo of the game. The demo is based around a segment of the game featuring the god, Aphrodite, the goddess of love. Players will be able to try out the game’s exploration, visceral combat, and immersive story, before taking on a cyclops. Google Stadia owners can download the full demo here.

The title was originally titled Gods & Monsters, but was changed earlier this year to Immortals Fenyx Rising. Reports suggested that the name change was influenced after a trademark dispute with Monster Energy drinks.

NME also recently previewed the game ahead of its release and described it as a “middling mythological take on Breath Of The Wild”, an imitation which Ubisoft is said to have gotten “all wrong.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising is expected to arrive on December 3 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.