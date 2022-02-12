Ubisoft employees reportedly push back against blockchain initiatives

Following Ubisoft initiatives to implement NFTs via their programme Ubisoft Quartz, employees are reportedly pushing back.

In a recent report by Bloomberg, several Ubisoft employees came forward to announce their displeasure with Ubisoft’s blockchain programme Quartz. This isn’t the first time employees stood up against the NFTs, Ubisoft calls Digits. However, the company has held internal surprise meetings and made public announcements to support its decision.

Part of this support involves an interview in which Nicolas Pouvard head of the programme announced that players will understand and support Quartz “in time.” The company also gave Ghost Recon staff Digits to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. Despite this the tide has not turned in favour of the NFTs.

Following an internal memo to staff answering “key questions about blockchain”, numerous negative messages followed. One of the first claimed it was a “deeply embarrassing day” to work for Ubisoft. Another wrote “Are we competing with EA for the ‘Most hated Game Studio by the public’ title? Because this is how you do it.”

The negativity was brazen in how much the developers were against the decision. “I think the kids call this entire comment section ‘being ratioed’, – Seriously, our confidence in management was already shaken by the handling of harassment cases, and now this?” said one post, while another person commented “You know what else makes a lot of money? Making fun spectacular groundbreaking blockbusters. Why don’t we focus on that instead?”

A Ubisoft spokesperson addressed the comments in a public statement saying it will “take the encouragement as well as the concerns to heart,” despite Ubisoft’s displeasure that the messages had been made public. The statement reminded employees that “sharing confidential information, including from internal forums, is a violation of our employment agreement, and, more importantly, a violation of the trust that team members place in each other to be able to freely express themselves and have candid, productive discussions.”

