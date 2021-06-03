Ubisoft Forward E3 digital event to premiere new ‘Rainbow Six’ game

Ubisoft has unveiled details surrounding its next Ubisoft Forward digital presentation that will co-inside with E3 in June.

The next Ubisoft Forward is scheduled to premiere on June 12 at 8 PM BST with a pre-show taking place an hour prior. This portion of the stream – starting at 7 PM BST – will feature news and updates surrounding For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.

The main show is set to debut the next mainline entry in the Rainbow Six franchise (formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine). The new co-op title will receive a new trailer and gameplay footage.

Far Cry 6 will also be spotlighted with new details after the developer revealed gameplay for the highly anticipated title last week. News of the upcoming multiplayer open-world playground Riders Republic will be shared too, alongside updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege.

From 9 PM BST, the post-show will dive into a community briefing for Rainbow Six Siege – including an in-depth discussion with Siege developers on how they designed the latest addition to the Operator roster, Operation North Star’s Thunderbird.

“We can’t wait to share more about our upcoming line-up at Ubisoft Forward as part of this year’s digital E3 event,” said Ubisoft executive vice president of EMEA Alain Corre

“This is always a highly anticipated moment for our industry and an opportunity to celebrate new content and creations. We’re proud to be showcasing such a diverse portfolio of games with something for every type of player, not forgetting a few surprises of course.”

All of the big publishers have been giving fans an idea of what to expect from their E3 presentations. Nintendo for one has already promised 40 minutes of information on upcoming Switch titles.

Meanwhile, wildcard Devolver Digital announced the return of the Devolver Direct for the event.