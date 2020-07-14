Ubisoft has reportedly rebooted ‘Skull & Bones’ into a live service game

Ubisoft has reportedly rebooted development on Skull & Bones, its much-anticipated open-world pirate game.

The title was supposed to expand on the naval battle gameplay found in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, with a full single player campaign, 5v5 co-op mode and customisable ships, among other features. However, according to VGC’s sources, the game has now been pivoted towards becoming a live service model in the vein of Fortnite.

Skull & Bones, which is under development at Ubisoft’s Singapore studio, had been “struggling to carve itself a unique position among Ubisoft’s existing portfolio of open-world games”, VGC reported, comparing it against the Assassin’s Creed, The Division and Watch Dogs franchises.

Moreover, sources also note that, as part of the reboot, former editorial VP Elisabeth Pellen has been appointed as the creative director of Skull & Bones. She is known for her work on 2003’s XIII, and replaces Justin Farren, who has since joined Wargaming.

Skull & Bones was first announced at E3 2017 and was supposed to be released in late 2018 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game has been delayed several times since, and was notably missing from the recent Ubisoft Forward event on July 12. It’s currently unknown how much of the original gameplay, which was shown off at E3 2018, will be in the rebooted game.

In other Ubisoft news, the company recently unveiled the official trailer for Far Cry 6 at the Ubisoft Forward event. During the showcase, it also released gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and announced the release date for Watch Dogs: Legion.