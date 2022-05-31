Ubisoft hints at ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ 60fps patch coming soon

It appears that Ubisoft may be updating Assassin’s Creed Origins for current generation consoles imminently, according to a recent tweet.

The tweet was reported on by VGC, and comes from the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, which references a quote from Origins, along with the message, “And the wait is almost over…” and a gif of the game’s protagonist, Bayak of Siwa.

This comes on the heels of the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size posting that a 1.60 update for Assassin’s Creed Origins had been added to the PSN database, with one of the features noted in the description being a higher framerate. In August 2021, Ubisoft added a 60fps mode to its 2018 title Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and in December the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account acknowledged that the team was looking into a 60fps patch for Origins.

Advertisement

The title is set to join Xbox Game Pass on June 6 according to the “coming soon” section on Xbox consoles, so it’s likely that this update will come alongside its addition to the service on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Origins was originally released in 2017, and acted as a departure from previous entries, flirting with mechanics more akin to what would be typically seen in Western RPGs as opposed to the more streamlined action approach taken by earlier titles.

There’s plenty in store for the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft announced last year that the company is currently crafting a live service platform for the series titled Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier also stated earlier this year that Ubisoft was working on a smaller, more traditional Assassin’s Creed game slated for 2023 and that it would launch before Infinity.

In other news, one player has managed to finish each Assassin’s Creed game on their respective highest difficulties without taking any damage.