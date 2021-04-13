Ubisoft hires new Chief People Officer following last year’s workplace toxicity reports

Video game developer and publisher Ubisoft has announced that it has hired a new Chief People Officer.

Ubisoft shared the news via its website on Friday, April 9. Per its announcement, its new Chief People Officer is Anika Grant, who formerly served as the Global HR Director at Dyson, and Senior Director of HR at Uber before that.

Ubisoft has confirmed that Grant will “oversee global recruiting, talent management, and leadership development, as well as Ubisoft’s compensation and benefits approach”, and will “report directly” to Ubisoft Co-Founder and CEO Yves Guillemot.

Advertisement

Grant will also ensure that the company’s “workplace culture is anchored in safety, respect, and well-being”, as well as her efforts to improve Ubisoft’s “organizational performance, innovating on strategies to develop talent”.

In a statement, Grant assured that her new role will “continue making Ubisoft an employer of choice, one that offers its team members exciting challenges, a welcoming and open environment, and the freedom to express their creativity every day”.

Grant’s hire comes after Ubisoft promised a “structural shift” following a string of reports surrounding the company’s toxic workplace environment, which included sexual misconduct allegations.

Last September, CEO Yves Guillemot issued a public apology to “everyone who was hurt” ahead of its Ubisoft Forward presentation. In the four-minute video, Guillemot apologised for its shortcomings, and promised change.

One of the planned changes the company has outlined includes the improving of its hiring practices to promote diversity. “We will invest $1million over the next five years in our graduate program. The focus will be on creating opportunities for under-represented groups, including women and people of colour,” said Guillemot.