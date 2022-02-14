Ubisoft is hiring for a new ‘Might and Magic’ game

A new job listing from Ubisoft states that a new Might and Magic game is in development that will “reinvent” the franchise.

In a listing on the Ubisoft careers page (spotted by VGC), Ubisoft says that it is looking for a Senior Brand Manager to “champion the brand marketing and product marketability of a new Might and Magic AAA game. Under the management of the Brand director, join an ambitious team and help reinvent one [of] the biggest fantasy franchise[s] in video game history.”

The game appears to be in development at Ubisoft Shanghai. According to the listing, the person hired will “Ensure the product marketability from conception phase to release and live phase,” suggesting the game is still early in development.

Last year Might and Magic 10 was removed from sale by Ubisoft. However, in October, the game returned to the Ubisoft Store and Steam alongside free DLC.

The game was removed after an issue caused the servers to go down, and players could not progress past Act 1 or play any of the downloadable content. Ubisoft said it was investigating the issue before removing the game from sale.

Ubisoft later fixed the issues and returned Might and Magic 10 to storefronts. Players also received The Falcon & The Unicorn downloadable content for free as an apology. In a statement, Ubisoft said, “our teams have spent the last few months investigating and testing the different solutions to make sure players’ experience lives up to our standards in terms of quality of service.”

