Ubisoft has taken the decision to remove the perk of being able to access Watch Dogs: Legion three days early with its special editions.

In recent years the company has incorporated a new strategy which revolves around allowing players to access certain games a few days earlier. The ability to do this was locked behind special editions of the game which were more expensive.

Originally, Watch Dogs: Legion was intended to follow the same business model. However, industry analyst Daniel Ahmad has tweeted a statement from Ubisoft announcing that this implementation has been scrapped.

“The Season Pass has been enhanced to offer players additional story-based content while still delivering the premium characters and cosmetics from the original pass,” the statement reads. “Additionally, all editions of Watch Dogs Legion will be released simultaneously on [October 29]. As a result, the ‘3 days early access’ has been removed from the Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions of Watch Dogs Legion.”

You can read the company’s full statement below.

Ubisoft no longer doing 3 day early access on its games. pic.twitter.com/y1jzHkoYWz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 13, 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to receive a next-gen upgrade for free via Smart Delivery. This means that current players will be able to upgrade their copy of the game to the PS5 or Xbox Series X free of charge.

This news came part of Ubisoft’s presentation last week (July 12) which looked forward at the company’s plans for the coming year. Many new game announcements, reveals and updates were unveiled during the course of the show.

Among the news was a release date for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, as well as the official announcement of Far Cry 6, which delivered a cinematic trailer introducing the games villain portraited by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito.