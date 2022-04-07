Ubisoft is reportedly developing a new ‘Ghost Recon’ game

According to a new report, Ubisoft is supposedly working on a new Ghost Recon game codenamed ‘OVER’.

A new report from Kotaku claims that a new Ghost Recon game is in development, according to sources the outlet spoke with. The game has reportedly been in development for over a year, which was previously leaked by Nvidia, and is being developed by its Paris studio. As part of the series’ 20th anniversary, Ubisoft announced the free-to-play Ghost Recon Frontline, which fans were disappointed by.

Due to negative feedback from an internal playtest earlier this year, paired with the negative fan response, Ghost Recon Frontline is receiving a reset, and probably won’t launch anytime soon. What kind of game OVER will be is unclear. Frontline was clearly intended to be a new live-service title for Ubisoft, so it could be strange for OVER to be a second Ghost Recon live-service game.

This follows the news that there will be no more updates for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. “First, we just want to say thank you for all the love and support you have brought to the game,” read a statement from the Breakpoint Twitter account. “The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: The brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.”

As well as this, Ubisoft confirmed that it plans to introduce NFTs to other titles. When asked for comment by GamesIndustry.biz about the state of NFTs at the company, Ubisoft replied “Stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games.”

