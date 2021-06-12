Ubisoft leak hints at ‘Far Cry 6’ season pass featuring Pagan Min, Joseph Seed and Vaas

A leak ahead of the Ubisoft Forward presentation seems to confirm a season pass details for Far Cry 6 that will feature villains from previous games in the series.

READ MORE: Playdate is going to make me love handheld games again

Leaked prior to Ubisoft’s E3 Forward event, the Far Cry 6 season pass will reportedly feature Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed.

The leak arrived as part of an advert that was potentially posted by accident ahead of the Ubisoft Forward conference. Footage in the leak suggests players will take control of the three antagonists.

Advertisement

Joseph Seed was the primary antagonist in Far Cry 5. Referred to as ‘The Father’, Seed was the leader of a cult called ‘Project at Eden’s Gate’.

Pagan Min was Far Cry 4’s primary antagonist, who infamously allowed players to finish the game in 15 minutes if they followed his instructions.

Vaas Montenegro was a supporting antagonist in Far Cry 3. Having originally been cast to play a different, smaller role, actor Michael Mando’s audition inspired the game’s developers to create a character for him.

The leaked footage doesn’t reveal a release date for the season pass DLC, although players can likely expect it to arrive after the game’s official release date of October 7.

Ubisoft announced Far Cry 6 last summer, following a leak ahead of 2020’s Ubisoft Forward. The next game in the Far Cry series will be set in Esperanza in the Dominican Republic. Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito will play the game’s primary antagonist Anton.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Nintendo has revealed the existence of strategy sequel Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope ahead of its rumored E3 appearance at the Ubisoft Forward event.

The sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has appeared apropos of nothing on Nintendo’s own site, available for wishlisting on Nintendo Switch.