Ubisoft Quartz appears to have sold 15 ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ NFTs since it launched

Data from the Ubisoft Quartz non-fungible token (NFT) stores appears to indicate that only 15 Ghost Recon Breakpoint virtual items have been sold.

This comes from Liz Edwards on Twitter, who shared images of the Ubisoft Quartz store (which is not available in the UK, as the link leads to a dead page). According to Edwards, who looked at the two third party marketplaces available, there were only 15 total sales, with zero yesterday (December 19) on one of the sites as well.

Edwards also notes that there appears to be around 2256 NFTs created for Ubisoft Quartz, which means that less than one per cent of the NFTs have been purchased since the service launched.

how are the ghost recon NFTs doing? I looked at the 2 3rd party marketplaces the Quartz site links and there seems to be… 15 sales total? 0 in the last day on 1 site? am i reading this right? pic.twitter.com/rWxvEW3Nrh — Liz Edwards (@lizaledwards) December 20, 2021

As noted by Ubisoft Quartz itself, each NFT is a limited edition in-game item from the Tezos blockchain that contains a unique serial number, although there doesn’t appear to be any other distinguishing features on each NFT.

According to its own website, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets that uses Tezos tokens. Going off the coinmarketcap value of Tezos at $3.98 USD (as of publication) would mean that the sum of all trades taking place of the 94.49 Tezos in Ubisoft Quartz is $376.07, or £284.02.

This comes after players, Ubisoft developers, and even a French trade union that represents the developer have expressed a strong dislike towards the Ubisoft Quartz NFT. The trade union stated that “blockchain is a useless, costly, ecologically mortifying tech which doesn’t bring anything to video games,” adding that the decision “has been widely criticised by our players, bringing no improvements or benefits to our games.”

