Ubisoft reminds fans that ‘Far Cry 6’ will have free next-gen upgrade

Ubisoft has reconfirmed Far Cry 6 will include a free next-gen upgrade for players.

Almost a year since the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, there has been confusion and inconsistency among publishers and platform holders in regards when it comes to players who buy a game on PS4 or Xbox One and want to upgrade to the next generation.

While some games do provide free upgrades – referred to as Smart Delivery on Xbox – some are only provided for an extra cost, such as how Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War required players to buy the more expensive Cross-Gen Bundle, while FIFA 22‘s Dual Entitlement program is not available for the standard edition.

The Far Cry Twitter account sent a post yesterday (September 7) to confirm what it had promised last year – anyone who buys Far Cry 6 on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions for free.

Buy Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation®️4 game and upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation®️5 version at no additional cost. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 7, 2021

The upgrade applies to both the physical and digital versions of the game, although the upgrade will be in the same format. This means players who buy a physical copy will not be able to upgrade to a digital copy if they choose to buy a digital-only console, such as the PS5 digital edition or the Xbox Series S.

The decision to reconfirm this may be due to recent backlash over Horizon Forbidden West not including an upgrade path for anyone who buys the standard of special editions, which Sony u-turned on days later.

Ahead of Far Cry 6‘s launch next month, Ubisoft published the PC specs that revealed that low-spec PCs will be able to run the game.

PC players can also redeem Far Cry 3 for free right now until September 11 via the Ubisoft Connect launcher.