A trademark dispute seems to be the reason behind the new name of Ubisoft’s upcoming action-adventure game, Immortals Fenyx Rising – formerly known as Gods & Monsters.

The game’s original name was reportedly opposed by drink brand Monster Energy, according to documents uncovered by TechRaptor. The company had opposed the Gods & Monsters trademark as it claimed that the game’s title could lead to confusion and cause damage to its various Monster-branded drinks.

“Opposer will be damaged by registration of the Applications in that Applicant’s Mark so resembles Opposer’s MONSTER Marks, including as registered in the PTO [Patent and Trademark Office], and in which Opposer owns common law trademark rights, as to be likely, when used on or in connection with Applicant’s goods and services, as to cause confusion, or to cause mistake or to deceive,” Monster Energy stated in its filing.

Ubisoft later hit back at Monster Energy’s claims in May 2020. “Ubisoft denies Opposer’s alleged marks are famous”, the video game company noted in its own filing, while pointing out that the word “Monster” can also be found in other trademarks around the world.

It’s currently unknown what else transpired between Ubisoft and Monster Energy regarding the trademark. However, TechRaptor speculates that the companies likely reached a settlement, in light of the game’s name change to Immortals Fenyx Rising.

