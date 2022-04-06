Ubisoft reportedly working on new battle royale titled ‘Pathfinder’

It’s been reported that Ubisoft is developing a new third person shooter called Pathfinder.

Various sources have spoken to Exputer about Pathfinder, which could also just be a codename for the project.

According to these sources, Pathfinder will be a slightly different take on the standard battle royale format. Teams of four will be dropped into a map before navigating their way through two walls that have a series of breakable and unbreakable gates that must be overcome. These are randomised with every game.

Players will also need to fight AI enemies that get stronger, the closer you get to the middle of the map. Then, in the very centre of the map, players must defeat an AI boss.

Players will take on the the form of a “hero”, each with their own unique abilities. However, since the game is still in early development, what those abilities are remains to be seen.

Pathfinder will reportedly also feature a central hub, where players can use a firing range, join an event area, go to the shops and race various vehicles.

The new title is being compared to the Ubisoft Montreal developed Hyper Scape, which is being shut down at the end of April.

Announcing the closure earlier this year, Ubisoft wrote: “We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28. We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience, and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

In other news, Days Gone director Jeff Ross has announced he has now joined Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers.

As well as confirming that he’s moving to Seattle in the summer, Ross took to Twitter to say “I’m excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as design director. That’s all I can say other than I’m thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people.”