Ubisoft reveals ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ release date in updated blog post

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly titled Rainbow Six Quarantine, will release on January 20, according to an updated blog post on the Ubisoft Website.

The blog post was written back in June 2021 following the announcement that Rainbow Six Extraction would be delayed from September of that year until January 2022. However, a recent update has changed both the title and the body of the post to specifically name January 20 2022 as the release date.

This suggests that Ubisoft will likely officially announce this confirmed release date shortly. The new co-op Rainbow Six title which showed its first gameplay trailer in June, when the blog post was initially written, will focus on player versus environment mechanics.

Rainbow Six Extraction will launch with twelve maps and feature more tactical gameplay much like Ubisoft’s earlier title Rainbow Six Siege. Players will be able to team up in groups of up to three, and owners of Siege will unlock all 18 operators in-game when they purchase Extraction.

Rainbow Six Extraction will release on Xbox and PlayStation as well as PC on January 20. Ubisoft has announced that all versions offer and support cross-play and cross-save capability. This means you will be able to team up with your friends no matter what hardware they use to play.

