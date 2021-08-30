Ubisoft shares trailer for ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ Money Heist crossover DLC

The next DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion will be a crossover with TV show Money Heist, as a brand new trailer shows.

The trailer was released today (August 30) and displays a “crypto-heist” at the Bank Of England, carried out by characters suited up in costumes from the TV show Money Heist. The video description attached to the trailer explains that players must “Suit-up and embark on a crypto-heist for the Resistance!”.

As per the trailer, would-be bank robbers must use a mix of stealth and guns-blazing violence, as well as flying across the Themes on a giant drone, to successfully carry out the heist.

The video description also adds that the DLC is a “co-op mission” which will offer an “exclusive skin” for recruits if completed with friends.

This isn’t the first crossover to join the game – earlier in the month, Ubisoft revealed that an Assassin’s Creed crossover event will allow players to unlock a playable assassin alongside two new story missions to try out.

The new character – Darcy – must break into a tomb of old assassins in London, and will have access to the hidden blades that are the standout weapon choice for protagonists in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The addition follows Aiden Pierce – the protagonist from the first Watch Dogs – who joined Watch Dogs: Legion in the Bloodlines expansion back in July.

